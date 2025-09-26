Demercado rushed twice for eight yards and brought in both targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 23-20 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Demercado served as the clear No. 2 back behind Trey Benson in the Cardinals' first full game without James Conner (IR, foot), logging six fewer carries than his backfield mate. However, it was Demercado who caught a game-tying seven-yard touchdown reception with 28 seconds remaining, a play that was quickly one-upped by Jason Myers' game-winning field goal. Demercado proved capable of serving as an effective complementary option in his first pair of seasons, and even his modest usage Thursday suggests he'll remain involved, especially as a pass catcher, in future games.