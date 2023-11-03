Demercado (toe) wasn't seen at the open portion of Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

If Demercado goes down as a non-participant for a third consecutive session due to his current toe injury, there's a chance the Cardinals outright rule him out ahead of Sunday's game at Cleveland. If that comes to pass, Arizona's backfield will be populated by Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones, with the potential for Corey Clement and Hassan Hall to be elevated from the practice squad for Week 9 action.