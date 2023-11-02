Demercado (toe) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Demercado has now missed both of the Cardinals' first two Week 9 practices while managing the toe injury, putting his status firmly in question for Sunday's game against the Browns. Head coach Jonathan Gannon hasn't commented about Demercado's potential availability for Sunday, but the fact that the Cardinals signed fellow running back Tony Jones off the practice squad Thursday only further fuels speculation that the undrafted rookie out of TCU is at risk of sitting out in Cleveland. If Demercado is sidelined this weekend, the Cardinals would be left with Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones as their healthy options out of the backfield, though Corey Clement and Hassan Hall remain on the practice squad and would be candidates to get elevated ahead of Sunday's game.