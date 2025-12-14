Demercado, who is officially questionable for Sunday's game against Houston due to an ankle injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Demercado hasn't been able to play in any of Arizona's past three games due to the ankle issue, but he logged a trio of limited practices this week to set up his return to action. He could take on a fairly significant role right away upon his return, though it's unclear how the Cardinals will split up the workload between Bam Knight, Michael Carter and Demercado. The outlook for the trio isn't particularly bright against a Texans defense that is tied for the fourth-fewest rushing yards allowed to RBs this season.