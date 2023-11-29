Demercado tallied three carries for 15 yards during Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Rams.

The Cardinals' No. 1 running back James Conner had among his quietest games of the season in this one, turning a 42 percent (30 of 71) offensive snap share into 10 touches for 32 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, Michael Carter ranked second among the team's RBs with eight touches for 34 total yards on 38 percent (27) of plays, with Demercado bringing up the rear with three touches on 20 percent (14) of snaps. Perhaps Arizona was easing Demercado back into the mix after he missed the previous three games due to a toe injury, but he at the very least remains a very distant second or third at the position among the Cards' backfield options. His next chance for action arrives Sunday at Pittsburgh.