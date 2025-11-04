Demercado (ankle) took 14 carries for 79 yards and lost one yard on his only reception in Monday's 27-17 win over Dallas.

Demercado used the Cardinals' bye week to fully recover from an ankle injury that wound up costing him just one contest. The 26-year-old jumped right into a prominent role, leading the backfield in production even though Bam Knight drew the start. Knight still saw plenty of involvement with 47 yards gained on 11 combined touches, but Demercado came out of the contest looking like the superior fantasy option. Trey Benson (knee) is eligible to be activated from injured reserve against the Seahawks in Week 10, but it's currently unclear if he'll be physically ready to play right away. Benson's eventual return should push Demercado back into a change-of-pace role, but the latter likely will maintain fantasy value until that happens.