Demercado (ankle) took 14 carries for 79 yards and lost one yard on his only reception in Monday's 27-17 win over Dallas.

Demercado used the Cardinals' bye week to fully recover from an ankle injury that wound up costing him just one contest. The 26-year-old jumped right back atop the running back depth chart, earning the start while leading Arizona in backfield production. Bam Knight -- who filled in as the starter Week 7 -- still was involved with 47 yards gained on 11 combined touches, but Demercado came out of the contest looking like the superior fantasy option. Trey Benson (knee) is eligible to be activated from injured reserve against the Seahawks in Week 10, but it's currently unclear if he is physically ready to. Benson's eventual return should push Demercado back into a change-of-pace role, but the latter likely will maintain fantasy value until that day comes.