Demercado (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Demercado now has cobbled together back-to-back capped session to begin Week 14 prep as he attempts to put the high-ankle sprain that sidelined him the last two games in the rearview mirror. Fellow RB Trey Benson (knee), who remains on injured reserve, has yet to practice this week and has only six days remaining in which to be activated. The Cardinals may make rulings on both players' statuses on Friday's injury report, but if one receives a designation, it seems more likely to be Demercado at this point. If Demercado is able to rejoin the backfield mix Sunday versus the Rams, he'll be an option along with Bam Knight and Michael Carter.