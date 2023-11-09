Demercado (toe) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Demercado has been listed as a DNP on five consecutive injury reports due to a toe issue and may be in line for a second absence in a row Sunday against the Falcons. The Cardinals could seal his fate Friday as they did one week ago, but perhaps the biggest question mark in the team's backfield is the status of James Conner, who has missed the minimum four games on injured reserve due to a knee concern and practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday. If neither Conner nor Demercado are available this weekend, Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones likely will split the RB reps for a second straight contest.