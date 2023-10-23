Demercado rushed 13 times for 58 yards while catching four of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon threw the fantasy world a curveball when he flipped his RB depth chart and made Demercado his feature back Sunday after receiving just three touches in Week 6. The undrafted rookie responded well to the opportunity by averaging a healthy 4.5 yards per tote in a losing effort. Projected starter Keaontay Ingram was a healthy scratch while veteran backup Damien Williams wound up receiving just one touch compared to last week's nine. So while Demercado's name will certainly come up in waiver talks this week, there is no guarantee that he will see this many touches against Baltimore next Sunday.