Demercado has gone from undrafted free agent to a member of the Cardinals' active roster ahead of their Week 1 game in Washington, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Demercado beat out the likes of Stevie Scott, Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams to earn the No. 3 running back role behind James Conner and Keaontay Ingram. The Cardinals foreshadowed this move when they played him as their third back behind Conner and Ingram in their second preseason game against Kansas City. The TCU product rushed 215 times for 1,102 yards and 10 touchdowns while securing 25 receptions for 159 yards and an additional score over his final two collegiate seasons.