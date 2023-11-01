Demercado was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Demercado has been the main beneficiary of James Conner's (knee) stint on injured reserve, turning 41 touches into 171 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns over the last three games. That said, Demercado yielded some of Arizona's backfield reps this past Sunday against the Ravens to Keaontay Ingram, who logged all 29 of his offensive snaps in the second half. The reason for the switch now has some clarity following Demercado's absence from the first practice of Week 9 prep. With Conner required to sit out at least one more game and Damien Williams (foot) landing on the practice squad injured list this week, Demercado's status will be one to monitor to see if he can put himself in a position to play Sunday at Cleveland. If Demercado isn't available, Ingram would be poised for an expanded role, while Corey Clement, Tony Jones and Hassan Hall would be candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.