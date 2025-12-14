Cardinals' Emari Demercado: Three touches in loss to Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demercado carried the ball once for one yard and caught two of three targets for zero yards in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans.
Bam Knight (ankle) left the game early and didn't return, but Demercado still didn't see a significant increase in his workload, as Michael Carter instead stepped into the No. 1 role. Demercado was returning from a three-game absence of his own due to an ankle injury, which may have contributed to his limited touches. If Knight remains sidelined in Week 16 against the Falcons, Demercado could be a little more involved.
