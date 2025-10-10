Demercado has been the second running back in Arizona's rotation in practice, and head coach Jonathan Gannon said Demercado won't face additional punishment for his costly fumble in this past Sunday's loss to the Titans, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Demercado appears set to reprise his change-of-pace role behind Michael Carter against the Colts on Sunday. That role resulted in only thee touches for Demercado against Tennessee, one of which should have been a 72-yard touchdown run but instead resulted in a fumble at the goal line. Arizona could lean more on its backfield of Carter, Demercado and Bam Knight if starting quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) isn't available.