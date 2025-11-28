Demercado (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Demercado has yet to practice since sustaining a high-ankle sprain Week 11, but he was spotted working on the side with the rehab group at Friday's session, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Demercado's next chance for game action is Sunday, Dec. 7 against the Rams, but at least for Week 13, Bam Knight (knee, questionable) and Michael Carter are the likely candidates for reps in the Cardinals backfield with Trey Benson (knee, IR) also ruled out.