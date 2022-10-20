Benjamin will be the Cardinals' No. 1 running back Thursday versus the Saints with both James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) inactive, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

While Benjamin tended to a foot injury this week, following an LP/LP/FP practice regimen Monday through Wednesday, the road has been cleared for him to earn a second straight start in place of Conner. This past Sunday in Seattle, Benjamin handled 87 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to 18 touches for 65 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, rookie sixth-rounder Keontay Ingram handled the other 13 percent and earned three carries.