Benjamin rushed 12 times for 92 yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 21 yards on five targets in the Cardinals' 42-34 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

DeAndre Hopkins' stellar season debut and a pair of pick-sixes by the defense stole the headlines for the Cardinals on Thursday night, but Benjamin's contributions were critical as well. The third-year back got loose for a game-long 45-yard rush that made up nearly half his production, and his five-yard touchdown run just past the midway point of the fourth quarter proved especially important after the Saints went on to score a late touchdown and field goal. Benjamin's impressive showing aside, he'll be set to return to a complementary role if James Conner (ribs) is healthy enough to suit up for a Week 8 road showdown against the Vikings a week from Sunday.