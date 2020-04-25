Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Arizona nabs in seventh round

The Cardinals selected Benjamin in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 222nd overall.

Running back isn't a significant need for the Cardinals, with Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds set to hold down the backfield for 2020, but the team may have considered Benjamin a value in the seventh round due to his versatility and toughness. As a two-year starter at Arizona State from 2018-19, Benjamin racked up 2,725 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns while showing additional prowess as a receiver, notching 77 catches for 610 yards and an additional four scores. Though he's facing long odds to garner more than a depth role as a rookie, Benjamin's ability to both carry the rock and serve as an aerial weapon may make him worth monitoring in deep fantasy formats and dynasty leagues.