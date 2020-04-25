Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Arizona nabs in seventh round
The Cardinals selected Benjamin in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 222nd overall.
Running back isn't a significant need for the Cardinals, with Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds set to hold down the backfield for 2020, but the team may have considered Benjamin a value in the seventh round due to his versatility and toughness. As a two-year starter at Arizona State from 2018-19, Benjamin racked up 2,725 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns while showing additional prowess as a receiver, notching 77 catches for 610 yards and an additional four scores. Though he's facing long odds to garner more than a depth role as a rookie, Benjamin's ability to both carry the rock and serve as an aerial weapon may make him worth monitoring in deep fantasy formats and dynasty leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...