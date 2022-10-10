Benjamin ran for 25 yards and one touchdown on eight carries against Philadelphia on Sunday while catching three passes for 28 yards on four targets.

Benjamin rose to the occasion after James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) left with injuries, and it marks another solid showing by the emerging third-year back. If either of Conner or Williams can't play in Week 6, it could be a breakout setup for Benjamin, as the Cardinals face off against a Seattle defense that seemingly can't stop anyone.