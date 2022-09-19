Benjamin ran for 31 yards on eight carries against Las Vegas on Sunday, adding three catches for 20 yards on four targets.

Benjamin saw his playing time increase following the ankle injury to starter James Conner. It's not clear how much time Conner might miss, but if he does miss time then some combination of Benjamin and Darrel Williams (eight carries for 59 yards and one touchdown Sunday) should pick up the slack at running back for Arizona.

