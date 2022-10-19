Benjamin (foot) practiced in full Wednesday and doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After opening Week 7 prep with back-to-back capped sessions due to a foot injury, Benjamin has gained clearance to lead Arizona's backfield again. Having said that, James Conner, who didn't practice this week due to a rib injury, was termed a game-time decision for Thursday by head coach Kliff Kingsbury, according to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. Ultimately, Benjamin's usage likely will come down to whether or not Conner is available, so the Cardinals' inactive list will be of keen interest when it's released about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Conner joins Darrel Williams (knee) on the sideline, Benjamin would be in line for a similar workload to this past Sunday at Seattle, when he turned 18 touches into 65 yards from scrimmage on 62 of 71 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, rookie Keaontay Ingram earned the other nine plays on offense en route to three carries.