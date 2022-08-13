Benjamin carried the ball five times for 14 yards and failed to catch his only target in Friday's preseason game against the Bengals.

Veterans James Conner and Darrel Williams both got the night off, leaving Benjamin to handle the opening series for the Cardinals before he too sat down. The third-year back didn't do much with his opportunity however, squandering the momentum he'd been building up in practice that marked him as a threat to Williams' hold on the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. In fact, it might now be rookie Keaontay Ingram who's pushing Benjamin for the No. 3 job. Barring an injury to Conner in the regular season, none of the three is likely to make a big fantasy splash, but Benjamin's chances of emerging from the pack may have taken a hit Friday.