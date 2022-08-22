Benjamin rushed four times for 12 yards and did not haul in his lone target in Sunday's 24-17 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Benjamin was the first back to receive a carry Sunday, which bodes well for his prospects to win the backup job battle behind James Conner. Darrel Williams (one carry for three yards) didn't get much work either, so next week's preseason tilt against the Titans should help the coaching staff make a final decision before Week 1. Neither player will carry much fantasy value heading into the regular season so long as Conner remains healthy as we inch towards Week 1.