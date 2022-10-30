Benjamin rushed nine times for 22 yards and secured four of seven targets for 23 yards in the Cardinals' 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Benjamin found very tough sledding on the ground while once again helming the Cardinals backfield in the absence of James Conner (ribs). The modest rushing yardage total was particularly disappointing following his 92-yard tally against the Saints in Week 7, but Benjamin at least was able to provide solid production through the air. Benjamin could return to a backup role in a Week 9 home divisional clash against the Seahawks if Conner is able to return to action without limitations.