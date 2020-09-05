Benjamin won the third and final running back spot on the Cardinals' initial regular-season roster, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of this year's draft and entered a competition with holdover D.J. Foster and undrafted rookie Jonathan Ward. With no preseason action to speak of, Benjamin goes into the season as an unknown entity behind starter Kenyan Drake and his direct backup Chase Edmonds. Looking at his collegiate career, Benjamin ended his time at Arizona State with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, reeled in 82 of 109 passes (75.2 percent), and scored 31 touchdowns in 34 games.