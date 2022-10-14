Benjamin is expected to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday against the Seahawks with head coach Kliff Kingsbury having ruled out both James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) for the Week 6 contest, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Meanwhile, rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram is expected to be active for the first time this season as Benjamin's backup, while Kingsbury confirmed that veteran Corey Clement will be promoted from the practice squad to provide additional depth in the backfield. Kingsbury hasn't tipped his hand regarding how the workload distribution among the three backs will shake out, but the prevailing expectation is that Benjamin will step into Conner's usual three-down role, just as he did when Conner exited last Sunday's win over the Eagles. In his most extensive NFL action to date Week 5, Benjamin played 54 percent of the offensive snaps -- including 94 percent in the second half -- and finished with 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 touches (eight carries, three receptions on four targets). With Kingsbury indicating that Conner isn't a sure bet to make it back for a Thursday night game Week 7 against the Saints, Benjamin could be in store for a multi-game run as the Cardinals' top back.