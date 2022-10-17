Benjamin was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate due to a foot injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) sidelined Sunday at Seattle, Benjamin paced Arizona's backfield to the tune of an 87-percent share of offensive snaps (62 of 71) en route to 18 touches for 65 yards from scrimmage. As for the other healthy RBs, rookie Keaontay Ingram took three carries for seven yards on nine plays on offense, while Corey Clement was used exclusively on special teams. Now, Benjamin is dealing with an injury of his own, though he at least would have practiced if the Cardinals had held a session Monday, which can't be said for DNPs Conner and Williams. The next few days of prep will determine if Benjamin again is in line to be the team's primary back Thursday against the Saints.