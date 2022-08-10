Coach Kliff Kingsbury recently praised Benjamin's progress, saying he "would've never expected him to come this far," Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com reports. "Early on I didn't know if he could figure it out," Kingsbury said. "Each year he has just gotten progressively better. He's one of the hardest workers on the team now.

Urban adds that no players on the roster has been praised more this offseason than Benjamin, a 2020 seventh-round pick with 40 career touches for 160 yards (all last season). Urban further suggests that the No. 2 running back job is Benjamin's to lose, with the competitors being former Chief Darrel Williams and rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram. It's a situation to monitor this preseason, with the eventual winner of the backup role sitting one James Conner injury away from a significant workload.