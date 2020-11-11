Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Benjamin has recently been a healthy scratch due to his lack of ability to contribute on special teams, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kingsbury specified that Arizona's third running back needs need to be able to play on special teams, which is why D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward backed up Chase Edmonds last weekend. Benjamin has yet to be made active for a game this season, and Kenyan Drake (ankle) now appears to be nearing a return, so his window of opportunity could be closing.