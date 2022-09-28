Benjamin tallied five carries for 16 yards and two catches (on four targets) for seven yards during Sunday's 20-12 defeat to the Rams.

After James Conner injured his ankle Week 2, there was a question who among Benjamin and Darrel Williams would benefit if Conner was limited or out Week 3. Conner ended up playing and logged a typical 60 percent of the snaps on offense on his way to 16 touches for 57 yards. Meanwhile, Benjamin rang in second in offensive snap share (27 percent) and touches in the Cardinals backfield, and Williams was a distant third in both categories (17 percent, one touch). As a result, Benjamin appears safe as the No. 2 RB in Arizona as long as Conner is healthy, considering he's averaging 8.3 touches per game this season.