Benjamin (hamstring) will not play in the Cardinals' Week 4 matchup with the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Benjamin has yet to make his season debut, as he has been a healthy scratch through the first three weeks of the season. He will now miss his fourth straight game, but this time with a hamstring issue. When healthy, he will continue to wait for an opportunity to provide depth at running back.
