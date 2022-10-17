Benjamin rushed the ball 15 times for 37 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. He added three receptions for 28 yards.

Benjamin accounted for 15 of the team's 18 carries by running backs, though Kyler Murray also tallied 10 rushing attempts. Benjamin was bottled up on the ground and his longest gain went for only six yards. He salvaged his day with his work as a receiver and managed to rack up 65 total yards. It remains to be seen whether James Conner (ribs) or Darrel Williams (knee) will be able to return in Week 7, but the Cardinals play Thursday which could lead to Benjamin getting another turn as the team's lead back.