Benjamin tallied three carries for nine yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason loss to the Titans. He added two receptions for 25 yards.
Benjamin started each of Arizona's three preseason games as James Conner didn't see any action. However, Benjamin may also have an upper hand over Darrel Williams and Keaontay Ingram for the backup role, with both entering the game after him Saturday. Even so, Benjamin isn't likely to command a huge role in the offense during the regular season, though he could get some work as a pass catcher.
