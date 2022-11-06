Benjamin is welcoming back James Conner (ribs) to the Cardinals backfield for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Benjamin has been operating as Arizona's lead runner during Conner's three-game absence, racking up 223 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 47 touches. With Conner available Sunday, though, coach Kliff Kingsbury may resort to a timeshare of sorts between Conner and Benjamin as the former gets up to speed. Still, Benjamin seems destined for a decent number of looks considering how he's produced of late.