Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports.

In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a three-down workload, carrying 27 times for 129 yards and a touchdown to go with seven receptions for 49 yards between a loss to Seattle and a win over New Orleans. Along with Conner, the Cardinals were also without Darrel Williams (knee) for both of those contests, but Williams will have a chance to play Week 8 after being deemed a game-time call following Friday's practice. Even if Williams suits up, Benjamin shouldn't cede too much work to him, and rookie Keaontay Ingram doesn't look to be a major threat to Benjamin either.