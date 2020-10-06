Benjamin was inactive during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Panthers.
The Cardinals have leaned upon Kenyan Drake (67 attempts) and Chase Edmonds (16 attempts) for 100 percent of the team's rushing attempts this season, as Benjamin remains in search of his first NFL appearance. The seventh-round choice from this past April's draft was not afforded preseason play to exhibit his skills in game action, but he showed enough during training camp to enter 2020 as Arizona's third option at running back. Barring injury in front of him on the depth chart, however, it appears Benjamin is not in line for any significant work heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Jets' bottom-12 rush defense.