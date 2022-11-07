Benjamin carried the ball four times for 12 yards and caught his only target for 15 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.

James Conner returned from a three-game absence due to a rib injury and saw 12 touches to Benjamin's five while averaging 6.4 yards a carry, leaving little doubt who the No. 1 option in the Arizona backfield is. Benjamin averaged nearly 75 scrimmage yards a game while Conner was sidelined, however, and he should remain involved in the offense in a Week 10 road matchup against the Rams.