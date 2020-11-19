Baylis signed a contract with the Cardinals via their practice squad Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Baylis has spent the entire season with the Cardinals, up and down between the 53-man roster and the practice squad. He's seen action in two games, logging 12 snaps on offense and 16 snaps on special teams over that span. Baylis could be called upon for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, as Maxx Williams and Darrell Daniels are both questionable for the contest with ankle injuries.