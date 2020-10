Baylis was promoted to the Cardinals' active roster from the practice squad, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 26-year-old was elevated from the practice squad as an extra player for Week 5 and played five offensive snaps, but he officially signed to the active roster ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cowboys. Baylis could be used as an extra blocker at tight end, though he figures to have a minor role with Darrell Daniels, Dan Arnold and Jordan Thomas all healthy.