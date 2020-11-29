site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Evan Baylis: Receives promotion
RotoWire Staff
Nov 28, 2020
Cardinals promoted Baylis to the active roster Saturday.
Baylis will operate as Arizona's No. 3 tight end while Darrell Daniels (ankle) is on injured reserve. He's suited up in three games for the Cardinals this season, playing exactly six snaps on offense in each targetless outing.
