Cardinals' Evan Brown: Sidelined for third straight game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brown (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown will miss a third consecutive game due to a personal matter. Jon Gaines is set to continue filling in at left guard against the Falcons.
