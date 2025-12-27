Cardinals' Evan Brown: Won't play Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (personal) has been Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Brown will miss a fourth consecutive game while attending to a personal matter, so Jon Gaines should continue to serve as the Cardinals' starting left guard. With the Cardinals eliminated from playoff contention, Brown's last opportunity to play is Week 18 against the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Evan Brown: Sidelined for third straight game•
-
Cardinals' Evan Brown: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Evan Brown: Not playing Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Evan Brown: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Evan Brown: Cleared to play Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Evan Brown: Limited in Thursday's practice•