Hull failed to haul in his lone target during the Cardinals' 17-3 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Ten of Hull's 12 snaps came on special teams, and he wasn't bale to connect with Gardner Minshew on the latter's pass attempt early in the third quarter. Hull has yet to log a carry through three regular-season appearances with the Cardinals. However, he could operate as the team's RB2 behind Tyler Allgeier for Week 10 against the Rams if Bam Knight doesn't clear the league's concussion protocol for that contest.