Cardinals' Evan Weaver: Heads to desert in sixth

The Cardinals selected Weaver in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.

Weaver (6-foot-2, 237 pounds) racked up a tremendous 182 total tackles to go with 2.5 sacks as a senior at California (breaking the school's single-season record for tackles) , capping his three-year starting run with a bang. However, Weaver's middling athletic profile stand to prevent him from transitioning as a starter at the NFL level. That said, his instincts and tenacious play style could allow him to compete for a depth or special-teams role.