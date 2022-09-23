Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Turner (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Turner has operated mostly in a depth capacity up to this point in the season, logging the majority of his snaps on special teams. Ben Niemann should be in line to see increased work in Turner's absence.
