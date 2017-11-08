Cardinals' Frostee Rucker: Full participant Tuesday
Rucker (shin) was a full participant at Tuesday's walk-through.
It appears the Cardinals were exercising caution with Rucker on Monday by only having him practice in limited fashion. His return means he is presumably on track to play Week 10 against the Seahawks assuming he does not suffer any setbacks.
