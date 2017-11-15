Cardinals' Frostee Rucker: Notches sack in loss
Rucker had three solo tackles and one sack against the Seahawks on Thursday night.
Rucker has yet to compile over three tackles in a game this season. This kind of game seems to be the ceiling for Rucker, keeping him from fantasy considerations.
