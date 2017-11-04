Rucker has knee and hip injuries and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Rucker put in limited sessions Thursday and Friday after starting out the week not practicing, so he would seem on track to play Sunday. Robert Nkemdiche and Olsen Pierre would likely see increased workloads should the 34-year-old be unable to play against the 49ers.