Cardinals' Frostee Rucker: Questionable for Week 9
Rucker has knee and hip injuries and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Rucker put in limited sessions Thursday and Friday after starting out the week not practicing, so he would seem on track to play Sunday. Robert Nkemdiche and Olsen Pierre would likely see increased workloads should the 34-year-old be unable to play against the 49ers.
More News
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...