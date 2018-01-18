Cardinals' Frostee Rucker: Records 29 tackles
Rucker totaled 29 tackles (23 solo) and 1.5 sacks in 16 games for the Cardinals in 2017.
Rucker signed a one-year deal last spring and improved upon his sackless 2016 season. Retirement is certainly a viable consideration for the 34-year-old at this point, and he is likely to be limited to a rotational role if he does return for the 2018 season, which he enters as a free agent.
