Holmes got the start in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, catching both of his targets for 34 yards.

Holmes started for a second straight week, splitting first-team work with Rickey Seals-Jones. While the latter is far more intriguing for fantasy purposes, Holmes seems to have a real shot at the Week 1 starting job in the presumed absence of Jermaine Gresham (Achilles).

