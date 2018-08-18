Cardinals' Gabe Holmes: Gets another start
Holmes got the start in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, catching both of his targets for 34 yards.
Holmes started for a second straight week, splitting first-team work with Rickey Seals-Jones. While the latter is far more intriguing for fantasy purposes, Holmes seems to have a real shot at the Week 1 starting job in the presumed absence of Jermaine Gresham (Achilles).
